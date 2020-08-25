Russian Government Dismiss Allegations That It Poisoned Navalny 

Russian government has denied allegations that it posined Vladimir Putin’s vocal critic and opposition leader Alexei Navalny who is lying critically sick in a German hospital.

Navalny is presently in an induced coma in Charité hospital in German as his allies insist he was poisoned by the Russian government.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov who spoke to reported on Tuesday in Moscow described the accusations as an empty noise, while stating that they cannot be true.

He said “There is no evidence to warrant an investigation into Navalny’s illness and suggested there could have been various causes.

“If a substance is found, and if it is determined that it is poisoning, then there will be a reason for an investigation.

But Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, has insisted that it is not surprising the Russian government is not willing to investigate the allegations at this time.

She said, “It was obvious that the crime would not be properly investigated, and a culprit found. However, we all know perfectly well who that is”.

Meanwhile doctors have detected cholinesterase inhibitors in his Navalny’s system.

Cholinesterase is an enzyme that is critical for the normal function of the nervous system in humans, other vertebrates, and in insects. Inhibitors block a chemical, acetylcholine, that transmit signals between nerve cells.

Cholinesterase inhibitors are compounds used to alleviate symptoms of dementia, but they also have been found in chemical weapons and pesticides used to kill bugs.

Earlier Navalny had suddenly sick while on a plane returning from Moscow, Yarmysh had said that he only drank black tea in an airport cafe before takeoff and fell sick afterwards as tea was suspected to be poisoned.

She said , “We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed into his tea. It was the only thing that he drank in the morning. Alexei is now unconscious”.