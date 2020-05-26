0 comments

Russian Military Helicopter Crashes, Kills Four People On Board

On Tuesday 26th May 2020 , a military helicopter crashed at an airport in a Russia remote area, killing the four people who were on board.

The helicopter which was owned by the Russian Defence Ministry crashed at the airport on eastern chukotyka near Anadyr region in Russia.

The airport was fondly used my the military and also civilians. Russian agencies reported that the helicopter was Mi-8 , a multipurpose medium twin-turbine helicopter and was conducting a test flight.

Officials said the crash was probably caused by a technical malfunction which led to the death of 3 crew members and a technician.

This is the second helicopter crash involving an Mi-8 in a week in the country.

On May 18th a military Mi-8 helicopter also crashed, killing threee people on board

