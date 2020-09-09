Russian Minister Arrested For Alleged Looting Of Public Funds Worth $7.9 Million

Over the years, corruption has continued to eat and is still eating deep into Russian political administrative setup.

Ministers, Vice Ministers, Senior Bureaucrats in Russia are continually been apprehended by the country’s authorities on involvement in corrupt practices.

The poisoned and still recovering opposition politician, Alexei Navalny is one of persons that uncovers corrupt deeds in Russia’s political settings.

The recent to happen saw a Deputy Energy Minister arraigned for suspicious siphon of money meant for public’s use.

One of Russian Deputy Energy Minister, Anatoly Tikhonov was recently arrested for alleged theft of over 600 million roubles meant to be used by the public.

The suspect is one of the deputies to Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

He was arraigned for misappropriation of public funds worth 6.7 million euros, which was meant to be used for a new IT system announced as top crime agency in Russia.

The money was channeled in period when Tikhonov headed the Russian Energy Agency from 2013 to 2015.