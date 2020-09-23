Russian Opposition Leader, Alexei Nalvany Discharged From German Hospital

Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny has been released from a hospital in Berlin with the doctors affirming that he is now expected to recover fully from the nerve agent used in poisoning him.

Nalvany was treated for period of 32 days and responded well to treatments and it made the doctors to pass him fit and approved for him to be discharged.

The poisoned politician is one and only opponent of Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

German chemical weapons experts gathered that the recovered politician was poisoned with Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Physicians at the hospital were he received treatment stated that total recovery process is possible, adding that it may be too soon to discuss nor think of further damages that could be caused by the poisoning.

While in hospital bed, he shared numerous photos where he sat in bed and another, where he was surrounded by family members and well wishers.