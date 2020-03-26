0 comments

Rwandan Police Shoot 2 For Defying #COVID19 Lockdown Orders

by on March 26, 2020
 

Rwandan police shot and killed two people who defied lockdown orders imposed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to Bloomberg.

The two men in their twenties “attempted to tussle with officers,” Bloomberg quoted Rwanda National Police spokesman John Bosco Kabera as saying by telephone, on Wednesday.

Rwanda began a two-week lockdown on March 22, restricting travel between towns and cities and asking people to stay indoors.

Its measures are among the most stringent in Africa. The East African nation has 40 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Seun Adeuyi


