S/Africa: 71-Yr-Old Grandma Dies Of Shock After Being Forced To Watch Her 3 Nieces Raped At Gunpoint

A 71 year old grandmother died of a suspected heart attack, after being forced to watch her three granddaughters being raped one after another by a gunman at gun point in South Africa.

The family is pleading with more witnesses to come forward in order for the rapist to be caught.

The grandmother, was confronted by an intruder in a balaclava who broke into her home in Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal province.

The attacker locked the three sisters aged 19, 22 and 25 in a bedroom.

He dragged the women out one at a time to rape them in front of their horrified grandmother.

The women and the grandmother – who all lived together – have not been named.

South African Police investigating the shocking triple rape believe the trauma of helplessly having to witness each individual ordeal caused her heart to give out.

“The suspect had locked the three girls in their grandmother’s room and he brought them out one-by-one and raped them,” family spokesperson Mzandwile Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu continued: “We found the grandmother in the house but she was already dead and we think that she was so horrified by what she saw in these evil acts that it caused a heart attack. The three girls said the suspect did not touch her or harm her so it must be so.”

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “An unknown suspect wearing a balaclava forced his way into a home and raped three family members at gunpoint.

“A 71-year-old woman who witnessed the incident collapsed and died and we are appealing for anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the police.”