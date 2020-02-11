SA Beats Nigeria to Top Job in African Continental Free Trade Area

South African officials said Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari had conducted a political battle over what should have been a purely technocratic decision.

South Africa has won a ding-dong battle with its continental rival Nigeria at the African Union summit in Addis Ababa for the post of secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) which is due to start operating on July 1.

South Africa’s Wamkele Mene, a top trade negotiator finally prevailed over Nigeria’s Cecilia Akintomide, a former vice-president and general secretary of the African Development Bank, after seven rounds of voting by African heads of state and government on Monday evening.

South African officials were celebrating the victory over South Africa’s main African competitor, especially because they insisted that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari had conducted a political battle over what should have been a purely technocratic decision.

A technical panel of trade ministers had decided before the summit started that Mene was the best-qualified candidate to head the secretariat of the ACFTA which is expected to give a major lift to intra-African trade and even “reignite” industrialisation on the continent, as President Cyril Ramaphosa said when he accepted the chair of the AU for 2020 on Sunday.

