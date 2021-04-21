Resign Now — Wike To Pantami

No reasonable government will allow Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, in its cabinet, Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, has said.

In videos from the 2000s, the minister, who is a known Islamic scholar, was reported as saying while he was against the extremist anti-western ideologies of Boko Haram, he supports some of what Al-Qaeda and Taliban had preached.

However, Pantami has disowned his earlier views on the terrorist groups.

Some Nigerians reacted by calling for his resignation, following the minister’s previous comments on Al-Qaeda.

Wike, who spoke in an interview with the African Independent Television, AIT, on Tuesday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, said in an ideal society, the allegations against Pantami should jolt any government into action.

His words: “No government can fold its hands and allow it. I don’t understand why any reasonable government will allow such a person to be in the cabinet.

“But you were here when DSS wrote a report against (Ibrahim) Magu. What happened? Look, I have never seen a country that your secret service wrote a report about the nominee of Mr President, questioning his character and the rest, and that he is not appointable. What happened? So, what are you talking about. What removed Magu is a power play.”

Wike described as worrisome the decision of the federal government to remain silent amid the raging controversy concerning the minister.