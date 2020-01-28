Sacked Chairmen Were After Local Government Money—Seyi Makinde Declares

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has on Tuesday, declared that the local government chairmen who were sacked last year, are after the money of the local government areas in the state.

Makinde made this declaration while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of traditional council building, “Mini Mapo” in Ibadan South West Local Government and initiated by the former governor of Oyo State, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja.

At the event were Ladoja and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso.

It was gathered that Makinde had last year dissolved the council bosses who were elected at an election conducted in May 12th 2018 local government elections during the tenure of Mr. Abiola Ajimobi as Governor.

The sacked local government chairman, who had been waiting at home after almost 8 months of legal battle, resumed their various offices yesterday.

But, Makinde while reacting, insisted that the sacked chairmen are only after the money of the various councils.

The Ajia Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, while speaking admonished Ibadan indigenes who want to contribute their quotas to the project and others to seek the services of local artisans to handle such projects.

He added that this would help to create more jobs for the unemployed.

Adegoke, who is the Executive Director, OES Energy Services Limited, said the idea behind his gesture is to use the opportunity to stimulate the idea of local content policy where most of the project construction works would be undertaking by grassroots artisans.

He maintained that the idea of given these kind of projects to foreigners or companies from outside Oyo State should be jettisoned in order to boost the state economy from within.

He then admonished all other Ibadan indigenes who want to contribute their quotas to the project and others in the state to always seek the services of the internal or local artisans to handle such projects.

“The idea behind my gesture is to use the opportunity to stimulate the Oyo State economy by creating works and jobs opportunities for those indigenes that are into block makings, selling of cements, sands, water tanker Operators and the other ancillary services Providers. I believe the Multiplier effect of this singular act is enormous.”