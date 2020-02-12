Sacking service chiefs won’t end Boko Haram – Buratai

The Chief of army staff, Tukur Yusuf Buratai has stated that the sack of service chiefs over the recent escalation of Boko Haram attacks won’t end insurgency in the country.

Buratai in Lagos on Tuesday February 11, averred that Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari should not be pushed into sacking his service chiefs “because he knows where the problems are”.

He said;

“I am tempted not to comment on this particular issue because I am directly involved. However, I want to believe that whatever happens, the commander-in-chief is the right arbiter, and he knows where it pinches, he knows where the problems are. I think the decision should be left to him. He should not be pushed or prompted in this regard “We are into a very serious issue which should not be taken lightly. This is why when you say a particular crop of leaders in the military should be removed for whatever reason, it sounds very odd because we are not addressing the issues. I am not saying this because I am the chief of army staff and I do not want to leave. No, that is not the issue. It is beyond that because this is a national issue, an issue of national pride and national interest. Those who would cry loudly against the service chiefs are within, and they are the ones who should be more vocal in the things that are not going right.”

The Army Chief also dispelled claims of Boko Haram starting off in 2009. He stated that it’s been difficult to wipe out Boko Haram because the “brainwashing and indoctrination” that created the group started off over 30 years.

Buratai also insisted that the Nigerian army has won the war against insurgency as Boko Haram insurgents do not control any territory in Nigeria.