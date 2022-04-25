Three Students Died in an Accident at Sahiwal Bypass

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Three students are died in an accident at Sahiwal Bypass when a speedy truck hit the car. Rescue 1122 reached the spot.

Waleed Zahid, a young son of Professor Zahid Zahoor Government College of Technology (Sahiwal) and two of his friends have died in the road accident.

The accident took place because of the truck over-speeding. Funeral prayers will be offered today, Monday 25th April, 2022 at 10.30 pm at Mai Shah graveyard.

