Sahiwal Division Tops in Corona Vaccination

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The second phase of door-to-door corona vaccine data has been released. Sahiwal division tops Punjab with 113% coverage.

More than 1.625 million eligible persons are vaccinated in Sahiwal Division. Congratulations to Commissioner Ali Bahadur Qazi and Director Health Dr. Sadiq Saleem Kamboh.

According to the details, the Punjab government has released the statistics of the second phase of door-to-door corona vaccine. According to which Sahiwal Division topped the entire Punjab with 113% coverage.

The second phase was carried out across the province from 1st December to 31st December during which more than 1.625 million eligible persons were vaccinated in Sahiwal division including 557,749 in Sahiwal district, 673,874 in Okara district and 393803 in Pakpattan district.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar praised the Deputy Commissioners of the three districts of Sahiwal Division Muhammad Owais Malik Sahiwal, Ahmar Sohail Kefi Pakpattan, Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Ejaz Okara and CEOs Health Doctors Mushtaq Ahmed Supra Sahiwal, Dr. Abdul Majeed Okara for their good performance. And Dr. Muhammad Shehzad Ahmed from Pakpattan were given shields in a special ceremony held at the Secretariat Lahore.

Sahiwal is the only division in the province whose shields have been given to all the districts. Commissioner Sahiwal Division Ali Bahadur Qazi said that due to the hard work of the field teams of the health department, corona was controlled in the division and people must get corona vaccine to protect their health.

Dr. Sadiq Saleem Kamboh, Director, Health Services, said that Corona vaccine is widely available in all the centers in Sahiwal division.

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Ali Bahadur Qazi and Director Health Dr. Sadiq Saleem Kamboh also congratulated the Deputy Commissioners and CEOs Health of Sahiwal Division on their good performance.