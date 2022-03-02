Plantation function at Sahiwal Medical College Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) A special function was organized at Sahiwal Medical College Sahiwal in connection with the spring tree planting campaign. Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Imran Hassan Khan and faculty members planted trees in the college lawn.

MS Dr. Abdul Waheed, Dr. Akhtar Mehboob, Dr. Israr Zafar, Dr. Farrukh Shehzad and a large number of college staff were also present on the occasion. Addressing the function, Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Imran Hassan spoke about the importance and usefulness of trees.

“Trees play an important role in reducing environmental pollution, so we should all plant more trees under the tree planting campaign,” he said.

He said that planting of trees was the need of the hour for immediate control of the harmful effects of increasing pollution and therefore the present government was implementing the Plant for Pakistan program to control the pollution.

He also directed the people to plant as many trees as possible in their homes, offices and all open spaces under tree planting so that environmental pollution could be controlled and a healthy environment could be provided to the people.