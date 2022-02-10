Introductory Session for new Students held at Sahiwal Medical College

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) An introductory session for the new first year class was held at Sahiwal Medical College, which was organized by Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Rashid Qamar Rao.

According to the details, a special function was organized at Sahiwal Medical College to welcome the new students of 12th batch in which the old students shared their experiences with the new students.

Addressing the session, Principal Prof. Dr. Rashid Qamar Rao hoped that the new students would cultivate their spirit of service to the sick humanity while pursuing their education and would prove to be the true doctors in practical life.

In the session, senior students Torum Javed, Sanaim Mustafa, Zarmin Nadeem, Atiqa Khalid, Ghazia Bushra and Shehzad Ahmed spoke on various topics. They gave useful advices to the new students about getting education in college and overcoming the difficulties faced in the early days.