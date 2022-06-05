Two Dacoits Killed, other escaped in Sahiwal Police Encouner

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Spokesman Sahiwal Police )

Two dacoits who escaped from a robbery at Gulshan-e-Ali Housing Scheme in Sahiwal area are killed in a police encounter while others escaped.

According to details, seven accused robbed Ghulam Farid’s house in Gulshan-e-Ali Housing Scheme at 2 pm and fled.

On the information of Police Helpline 15, SHO Ghalla Mandi Mudassar Ghaffar Khan along with a police team chased the robbers.

Upon receiving the information, DSP City Circle Mehr Muhammad Yousuf, DSP Headquarters Rana Iftikhar Ahmed and elite teams also reached the spot.

During the search operation, the accused entered the corn crop and opened fire on the police party. Police also returned fire with self-defense.

After some time, when the firing stopped, it was checked that 2 accused had been shot dead by their comrades while the other accused escaped.

One of the dead robbers is identified as Tariq, a former recorded robber. Tariq was wanted by the police in several cases of robbery, burglary and illegal weapons. The process of identifying the other accused who died is underway.

