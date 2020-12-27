Salah Won’t Be Forced To Stay – Klopp

By Onwuka Gerald

Liverpool Coach, Jurgen Klopp has on Saturday stated that he is yet to see reason why star strike, Mohamed Salah would want to leave the club, adding that he would not keep the Egyptian at the club against his will.

Recall that Mohammed Salah had told Spanish newspaper AS in an interview that he is a huge admirer of Real Madrid and Barcelona, which brought ignited the motion on media that he is looking to move on.

Responding in a news conference, Liverpool’s coach, Jurgen Klopp said, “I think the only reason to leave Liverpool at the moment is the weather. What other reason could be there be?

According to him, “This is one of the greatest clubs in the world, we pay good money, wonderful stadium with incredible supporters.

“The truth of the matter is you cannot impose it on people to stay. We we do is to make changes and bring players in, but if a player wants to go then we certainly cannot stop them from doing so.

Klopp added that Salah’s comments about the Spanish outfits is not an indication of his desire to leave Liverpool.