Salary Arrears: Aviation Union Shuts Down Arik Air Operations In Lagos

Aviation Union has shut down the services rendered by Arik Air in Lagos over alleged failure in paying overdue seven months salary arrears to its workers.

According to the union, Arik Air are yet to pay their workers since April; placed about 90 percent personnel on compulsory leave as well as other anti-labour practices.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) were the union that closed Arik’s operation.

Chairman, ATSSSAN, Arik Air, Mr. Innocent Atasie explained that workers agreed on shutting down Arik’s operation as every effort made in solving the problem all turned futile.

The unions according to him were agitated and displeased over the owed salary arrears of workers since April after placing 90 percent workforce on mandatory leave.

Atasie said also that the workers demanded pay in owed salary arrears, remittance of pension, tax, conditions of service that except they are met; they will cease to resume work.

“The unions also requested that a review of employees salaries which has not been forth coming since ten years ago.

Arik’s management has however asked the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika to help by intervening in the issue.