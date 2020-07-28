Sallah: July 30, 31 Declared As Public Holiday

Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31 have been declared as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Celebration.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Georgina Ehuriah, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior.

The statement quoted Rauf Aregbesola, Interior Minister, as congratulating Muslim faithful and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the occasion.

The statement read partly: “He called on the Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country especially as the world is witnessing global health challenges caused by Covid-19 pandemic.”

The minister reiterated the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime commitment in battling the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic.

Aregbesola, therefore, called on the masses to support the government “in its avowed determination to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous country, where the rights of every citizen, are protected and guaranteed, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”