Minus one formula is difficult to succeed, Salman Ghani

Lahore ( Think Tank – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Dunya News Executive Group Editor Salman Ghani has said that Imran Khan is a political reality. Minus one has never been successful in Pakistan.

Zulfiqar Bhutto could not be minus. Nawaz Sharif was ousted from the government but could not be minus from politics and the people.

Now there is talk of minus one Imran Khan. He also knows who is behind him.

Sheikh Rashid has recently addressed the army and said that Imran Khan will have to be brought.

If PTI has to struggle, tell the people about its three-year performance. The letter has lost its validity and cannot be cashed for long.

