Top Pakistani Journalist and Strategic Analyst Salman Ghani

Mr. Salam Ghani is a well-known Pakistani journalist and political and strategic analyst. Currently, he is working with Pakistan’s famous media group Dunya News.

He is the Editor-in-Chief of Dunya News’s Political Affairs Department and as Daily Dunya’s Executive Group Editor. According to him, he has spent almost 30-40 years in the field of journalism. Currently, he is a part of a panel of political analysts of the program “Think Tank” which is being aired on Dunya TV.

On August 18, 1960, Salman Ghani was born in Okara. He got basic education from Okara as well. He was selected as joint secretary, general secretary, vice president, and president of the student union of Govt College Okara during his college life. His father’s name was Dr. Abdul Ghani. He completed his master’s degree in mass communications from Punjab University Lahore. He is married and has two sons.

Salam Ghani Career

Mr. Ghani started his career with a newspaper ‘Siyasi log’ during Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) first government regime. Ghulam Hussain, who is a famous journalist and host of the ARY program ‘THE REPORTERS’, was that time chief editor of ‘Siyasi log’.

He also worked with the Roznama Pakistan newspaper currently called Daily Pakistan. Later on, he joined Nawaiwaqt newspaper for years and worked as a chief reporter as well. He had a very good relationship with Majid Nizami of Nawaiwaqt.

When electronic print media was started Mr. Ghani worked and hosted a talk and political program ‘Agla Qadam’ on Waqt TV where he hosted many leading politicians and journalists.

Mr. Ghani was offered jobs in The Jang Geo group and at the same time, it was recommended that the Jang Geo group will not suit him. Therefore, Mr. Ghani did not join.

He had good relations with the owner Mian Amer Mahmood of Dunya Newsgroup. In his last working day with Nawaiwaqt, Mr. Ghani was called by Majid Nizami and told that he will not work with us anymore because he had a feeling that Mr. Ghani would join the Dunya group.

Later, Mr. Ghani joined the Dunya group. He was congratulated by Mian Shehbaz Sharif who is President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N). Mr. Ghani tweets with his tweeter handle @salmaan_ghani