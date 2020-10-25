Samsung Chairman, Lee Kun-Hee, Is Dead

The ailing Samsung Electronics chairman, Lee Kun-Hee who has died.

Lee, who transformed the small television maker into a global giant of consumer electronics died at 78.

According to a Samsung statement, Lee died on Sunday with his family members, including his son and de facto company chief Lee Jae-yong, by his side.

He had been hospitalized since May 2014 after suffering a heart attack and the younger Lee has run Samsung, the biggest company in South Korea.

The statement said: “All of us at Samsung will cherish his memory and are grateful for the journey we shared with him. Our deepest sympathies are with his family, relatives and those nearest. His legacy will be everlasting.”

The deceased inherited control from his father and during his nearly 30 years of leadership, Samsung Electronics Co. became a global brand and the world’s largest maker of smartphones, televisions and memory chips.

The company sells Galaxy phones while also making the screens and microchips that power its rivals, Apple’s iPhones and Google Android phones.