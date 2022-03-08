Saniha Mianwali : Father kills her newborn daughter

Mianwali ( The Breaking times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) When the first child was born, the brutal father killed his 7-day-old daughter by firing five shots in Mianwali.

According to the report of private TV Channels, a tragic incident has taken place in the city of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mianwali.

According to police, the incident took place in Mohalla Noorpura where a 7-day-old baby was killed by his father.

The accused fled the spot. According to police, the accused wanted his son and killed the newborn daughter.

Upon learning of the tragic incident, DPO Mianwali Ismail-ur-Rehman reached the District Headquarters Hospital.

Senior police officers were also present on the spot. DPO ordered immediate arrest of brutal accused.

The dead body of the innocent girl was shifted to the hospital for postmortem.

DPO Mianwali said that Mianwali police was following zero tolerance against the accused involved in such heinous crime.

The ruthless accused responsible for the tragic incident would be arrested and sentenced. DPO Mianwali

Chairperson National Commission for the Dignity of Women Nilufer Bakhtiar said that the father killed the 7-day-old girl because he wanted a son. We would go to any lengths to arrest the accused.

The protection of human rights, especially women’s rights, is essential in our country. Saniha Mianwali has sparked the anger across Pakistan and people are showing solidarity with their daughter by changing profile pictures on social media sites.