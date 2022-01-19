15 Officers Including DC removed in Saniha Murree Case

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has removed four senior officials including Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi from their posts in the light of the Saniha Murree Inquiry Report. While action is also being taken against 11 other officers.

Addressing a press conference after the completion of the inquiry of Saniha Murree, the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the Murree tragedy was a huge incident.

The inquiry report pointed out negligence and shortcomings. Action was being taken against 15 officers on the recommendations of the committee.

CPO Rawalpindi, AC Murree, Deputy Commissioner and CTO Rawalpindi have been removed from their posts.

We promised the nation to take action against those responsible for the Murree tragedy. We have fulfilled his promise to the nation. Usman Buzdar

It is to be noted that 21 Stranded Tourists died in Murree amid heavy snowfall. Many trees had fallen on vehicles in and tourists had to spend 22 hours on the road. The incident took place because of the officers which are removed from their posts now.

