Sanusi’s dethronement underserved — Obasanjo

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano by the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as “underserved”.

Obasanjo said this in a letter signed by him and addressed to Sanusi.

He wrote: “I woke up this morning and after my morning exercise, devotion, and my morning meeting with my staff, I had the sad and the sad and the good news of your removal by the executive council of the Kano State Government.

“It is sad because it was underserved. It is good because you have paid the price. My prayer is that God should give you the fortitude and the courage to continue on the path that you have chosen for yourself in the best interest of our country and humanity.

“Please accept your royal highness the assurance of m highest consideration.”