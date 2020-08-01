Sanwo-Olu Approves Re-opening of Schools, Religious Centres in Lagos State 

The Lagos State Government has aproved the re-opening of secondary schools for final year students preparing to write their examinationas as well as religious centres in the state.

The governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this during a media briefing on Saturday said schools will resume from August 3 while churches and mosques will be allowed to resume services from August 7.

He explained that the reopening of schools was strictly for Senior Secondary School 3 students.

He said, “This, we believe, will allow them to participate in revision classes two weeks before the 2020 WAEC examination has been stated to start from the 17th of August.

“Both boarding and day students will be allowed to resume from Monday, the 3rd of August. All standard precautions will be put in place by our various school authorities handwashing, physical distancing, and all of that.

“The Lagos State Government will also be making available face masks to all of our students on the first day of their resumption to ensure that there is adequate and full compliance.”

Sanwo-Olu added that Restaurants in the state can now operate eat-in services from Friday, August 14 even as increased public gatherings capacity from 20 to 50 people.

However he, stressed that while churches and mosques will be allowed to reopen, nightclubs in the state will remain shut.