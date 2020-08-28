Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Adesina On Reelection As AfDB President

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined the train of well wishers for Nigeria’s Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, even as the latter emerged as reelected President of the African Development Bank, despite recent oppositions from foreign quarters.

“Hearty congratulations to Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina on his re-election as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB)”, Sanwo-Olu said on Thursday.

“Your re-election is well-deserved, having proven yourself as a good administrator in different public offices at national and international levels .

“I am confident that your re-election will bring more development to Africa, and most importantly Nigeria as you conduct the affairs of the African Development Bank for another five years.

Congratulations once again, and welldone”.

Akinwumi Adesina was re-elected as President of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) by its Board of Governors.

With this election, he will spend another five years managing and supervising the affairs of the bank.

The election took place electronically on Thursday at the virtual annual general meeting of the bank.