Sanwo-Olu Directs Lagos Civil Servants To Work From Home On Monday: “Only Officers From Grade 15 Permitted To Visit Offices After”

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has updated regulations for the easing of the lockdown in the state, as the long awaited May 4th looms in a few hours.

Sanwo-Olu, in a press briefing today has instructed that all Civil servants work from home on Monday.

“Only Officers from Grade 15 and above have express permission to come to work from Tuesday. All other essential workers that may need to be at work will be informed by the Accounting Officer of each ministry”.

Sanwo-Olu also stated that public transport services are to operate between 6am and 7pm daily.

“Vehicle capacity regulations will be communicated as the NUTRW/RTEAN have been in full engagement on achieving regulations”, he said.

“There will be a daily curfew from 8pm to 6am and all movement within these hours are prohibited, except for people on essential services, which are agro-products, petroleum products, relief materials and food supplies”

Food markets across the State are to be opened only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9am to 3pm and non-food markets shall only open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays within the same stipulated hours”, he added.

