Sanwo-Olu Donates Cheques To Fifty Covid19 Affected Lagosians [Photos]

August 12, 2020
 

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday presented 50 Lagosians cheques of an unstated sum, tagging the donations under his initiative, ‘Sanwo-Olu Listens’.

The Governor stated that the money was targeted at those who had been worst hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, saying;

“I believe strongly in a just and inclusive society and in line with this conviction, today, I presented cheques to 50 Lagosians whose means of livelihood had been negatively impacted as a result of COVID19 restrictions”.

“The beneficiaries emerged under the ‘Sanwo-Olu Listens’ initiative of the Office of Civic Engagement.

“Our administration will ensure no segment of the society is left behind as we cater for the needs of every group”.

