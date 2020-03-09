Sanwo-Olu: I visited Buhari on our efforts against coronavirus

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has explained his mission to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Sunday.

The governor had visited Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, shortly before noon where the two met behind closed doors.

Taking to his twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, soon after leaving Buhari’s presence, the governor said he visited in connection with the coronavirus infection to brief the President.

The governor stated that he gave Buhari an update on the index case of Covid-19, the Italian who was confirmed in Lagos to have the infection.

“Today, I met with His Excellency, President @MBuhari to give an update on the index case of #COVID19”, he tweeted.

Sanwo-Olu said he informed Buhari how the case was being “effectively managed” by the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

The governor added that the LSMOH collaborated well with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control to ensure that Covid-19 did not spread further.

He tweeted more, “We are doing all that is necessary to ensure that #COVID19 is contained.”

Recall that beside the Italian, three suspected cases were quarantined in Lagos last week.

They were later confirmed to be negative, leaving the Italian still the only confirmed case in Nigeria.

He was reported to be recuperating well as of late last week.

Meanwhile, Buhari on Sunday sent messages to Presidents Hassan Rouhani and Moon Jae-in of Iran and South Korea respectively, and the Prime Minister of Italy, Guiseppo Conte, over the loss of lives due to COVID-19 in those countries.

The State House said the President expressed “deep sympathies” with the countries.

Buhari stated that Nigeria would carry out its own due diligence as a member of the international community, to ensure that COVID-19 did no spread further.

He added, “With the support of the World Health Organisation and other global agencies all working together to contain the virus, it will only be a matter of time before the world sees an end to this disease.”