Sanwo-Olu Orders Integrity Tests Following Collapse Of School Building

Sequel to the collapse of a school building in Ejigbo in the early hours of Saturday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has directed the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development to carry out integrity tests on both public and private schools with buildings of three floors and above.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako disclosed that the Governor gave the directive on Saturday in order to ascertain the structural integrity of school buildings above two floors with a view to preventing future occurrence in the State.

He assured that the Ministry would comply immediately with the directive so as to actualise the State Government’s aim of saving lives and property, especially as schools have been directed to resume after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salako explained further that the Ministry would soon come up with the guidelines and procedures for the integrity test on public and private schools whose buildings are within the stated range.