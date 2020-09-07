Sanwo-Olu Restates Total Confidence In Oniru, As Monarch Unveils Development Blueprint

The installation rites of His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, as the 15th Oniru of Iru land in Lagos State, reached it’s peak with the coronation reception and public presentation of the kingdom’s insignia on Sunday.

The event, held at the Iru palace on Victoria Island, featuring an attendance of VIPs, administrators and politicians, led by Leader of the All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The event was further attended by traditional rulers within and outside of the State, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and the representatives of Oba of Lagos, Alayeluwa Rilwan Akiolu.

The reception, which had initially been suspended due to the State’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, was held three months after Oba Lawal formally received traditional staff of office and instrument of appointment from Sanwo-Olu to ascend the Iru throne.

A statement on the social media account of Lagos State Government revealed that Oba Lawal, a three-time member of the State Executive Council, unveiled his economic development plan for the kingdom, Let’s Develop Iruland Together condensed into the acronym “LeGIt”. The blueprint, the monarch disclosed, is tailored to reflect key deliverables of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

The Governor, in his remark, described traditional institutions as “indispensable branch” of Yoruba society, stressing that the socio-economic growth witnessed in Iru kingdom in the last two decades had contributed in no small measure to the development of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, commended the monarch for keeping peace and for sustaining the effort to unite members of the royal families after ascending the throne.

The Governor said he looked forward to more rewarding development activities in Iru land, but urged residents to rally round the Oniru and maintain peace in order to achieve the monarch’s outlined objectives.

He said: “I have absolute confidence in the ability and capacity of His Royal Majesty to bring about greater transformation that will benefit everybody and further reposition Iru land within the metrics of development in Lagos State.

“During the installation ceremony in June, I enjoined the Oniru to strengthen the existing bond of unity within Iru land for the overall development of peace and progress of this kingdom. Two months on the throne, I’m pleased to note that the monarch took this advice to heart as exemplified by his very impressive actions characterised by wisdom, knowledge and large heartedness.

“My advice to all citizens of this great kingdom, as well as residents, is to continue to stand firm and united behind the king in order to advance the development and prosperity of this kingdom for the benefit of all.”

Oba Lawal described the event as “another significant chapter” in the annals of the kingdom, thanking Governor Sanwo-Olu for approving his selection by the kingmaker and the support since his installation.

The monarch said the priorities of his leadership would focus on socio-economic development of the kingdom, disclosing that the palace had established an independent nonprofit organisation – HRM Abisogun II Foundation for Peace and Development (HAIIF) – with the objective to drive multi-stakeholder partnerships for peace and prosperity of the kingdom.

He said: “The burning desire to proffer pragmatic solutions to challenges facing Iru land has led to the initiative called LeGIT. This will be a rallying point and clarion call to all stakeholders to work with me to develop Iru into one of the most sustainable communities in Lagos. Our plans are in line with development agenda of the Governor.”