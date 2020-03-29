Sanwo-Olu Says Lagos’ 110-Bed #COVID-19 Isolation Centre In Partnership With GTBank Is Ready

In his effort to curtail and contain the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus in the Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is really leaving no stone unturned.

The Governor, yesterday took to his twitter handle, @jidesanwoolutl, to announce that a 110-bed isolation centre is ready for use.

He tweted:

“Our 110-bed fully equipped Onikan #COVID19 Isolation Center in partnership with @GTBank is ready.

“We are excited about our private sector partners that are answering the call to assist us with visible impact. Our government will leave no stone unturned to protect our residents.

“We thank the CEO of Gtbank, Segun Agbaje and the management team for their effort in getting this done.

“We are working assiduously to stem the rate of transmission of the #COVID19 virus in the state especially from people that returned from abroad.

