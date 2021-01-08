Sanwo-Olu Terminates LASU VC Appointment process

By Onwuka Gerald

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has terminated the ongoing process organized for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU).

Sanwo-Olu further ordered that a fresh process that would terminate in 45 days should begin immediately.

This revelation was contained in a statement tagged, ‘Sanwo-Olu cancels ongoing appointment of LASU VC, orders fresh process’, signed by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Friday.

The statement explained that the governor’s decision on cancelling the appointment process came after a thorough investigation and stakeholders engagement, which were obliged by various petitions against the selection process”.

It continued that, “Governor Sanwo-Olu was overwhelmed with petitions coming from the selection process of the Vice-Chancellor by the Governing Council.

“After strict evaluation and probing of the various complaints, Sanwo-Olu in his capacity as the Visitor to the University called for the cancellation of the process”, the statement finalized.