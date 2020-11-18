Sanwo-Olu, Udom Laud Adoption Of eGovernment

By Adejumo Enock

Lagos State Government gave assurance on being ready to continue the provisions of needed leadership to facilitate full adoption of eGovernment.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this at the Nigeria eGovernment Summit 2020, Titled: “COVID-19: Impetus for Accelerated eGovernment Adoption” on Tuesday.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hazmat who states that his administration will continue to drive the adoption of technology in governance by sustaining investment in IT infrastructure.

He said “Given the global shift from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has deployed innovation and technology strategies in rendering eGovernment services.

Adding that “The ongoing pandemic has broadened our knowledge of significant role technology could play in the life of every human being as most people have adopted the online means of going about their daily activities.”

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said,the state government had partnered with a wide range of technology companies, particularly technology start-ups, to implement a wide array of solutions, including the medical and health care response to the pandemic and government’s service delivery.

The Governor states that the outbreak of COVID-19 has caused an accelerated acceptance of technology as an enabler, and the deployment to drive efficiency and effectiveness in all aspects of human activities.

“Adopting innovative and technology driven idea has, therefore, became a strategy that has been embraced for survival and improved service delivery.

He Further urge everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to migrate to their governance activities, through digitization to improve quality of public service delivery provided through MDAs at all levels.

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel represented by Dr. Emmanuel Ekwem the Secretary of the State Government who was also present at the event expressed that his administration leveraged on Information Communication Technology to boost productivity and enhance the governance of the people.

He added that the technology was maximized for suspected COVID-19 patients across the state at the height of the pandemic.

While Speaking, he also said the telemedicine was adopted while treatment from consultation, diagnosis, laboratory test, prescription to patient care were all automated to ensure the best for the people.

Mr. Lanre Ajayi, the chairman and convener DigiServe Network Service urges the government to adopt information technology to drive governance, adding that some of the current challenges encountered by the Nigerian government can be solved by using technology.

Mr. Ajayi said, “online transactions and limited face-to-face contact between government and citizens can limit corruption and also, corruption can be reduced through transparent audit trace and records for every transaction with future references.