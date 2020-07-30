Sanwo-Olu Urges Lagosians To Be “Calm” During Celebrations; Quotes Hilarious Viral Video Of Little Boy Soothing Angry Mom

Lagos Governor Wednesday urged residents of the Metropolitan city to “calm down”, using references of a viral video which shows a little boy, imploring his mother to step down her anger towards him.

The video displays a child pleading with his mother to calm down, sit down and relax instead of punishing him. The video ends hilariously with the boy asking, “mommy, are you videoing me?”

Governor Sanwo-Olu asked Lagosians to be moderate in celebrations of the Eid-el-Kabir and observe prescribed protocols towards defeating the deadly coronavirus. “The world needs the responsibility and commitment of its people to oust coronavirus”, he said.

“I urge every Lagosian to ‘calm down’ and not get carried away. Like the rest of the world, we are still in the middle of a pandemic and need to remain extremely careful to keep the gains of the sacrifices we have all made in the past months”, Sanwo-Olu added.

The Governor expressed interest in meeting the little boy, saying “I would like to meet the young boy since we both now have exclusive rights to the phrasal verb ‘calm down”.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said:

I saw a video of a charming young boy online asking his mom to ‘calm down’ as she was set to punish him for a misdemeanour. I was moved by his sobriety, which reflected in his promise of “last chance”, when confronted with the fact that he is a regular offender.

The exchange was indeed funny, but it depicted the efforts parents put in moulding children into responsible adults. I want to assume that his mom indeed calmed down because the appeal was moving enough to make anyone change their mind.

Interestingly, the video inspired this special message to the good people of Lagos State because of the deeper meaning it conveys.

Fellow Lagosians, we need to ‘calm down’ as we enjoy the coming holiday and festivity.

It is a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s heart of sacrifice and faith in Allah. We need to emulate and demonstrate his sense of self- restraint at this time the world is combating the scourge of #COVID19.

We need to be moderate in our celebration and observe prescribed protocols towards defeating the deadly coronavirus. The world needs the responsibility and commitment of its people to oust coronavirus.

I urge every Lagosian to ‘calm down’ and not get carried away. Like the rest of the world, we are still in the middle of a pandemic and need to remain extremely careful to keep the gains of the sacrifices we have all made in the past months.

Let’s calm down!

As an aside, I would like to meet the young boy since we both now have exclusive rights to the phrasal verb ‘calm down’.