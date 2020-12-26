Sanwo-Olu Warns Lagos State Churches Against Cross Over Service

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has warned churches not to go against the 12am to 4am imposted curfew by the federal government.

This is part of the efforts to curb Coronavirus in the Country.

The Governor disclosed this in the State House in Marina on Thursday.

While speaking at the state house in Marina, Lagos State, Sanwo-Olu urged religious leaders to ensure their followers obey the safety protocols put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

According to him, “There are not meant to be gatherings. We’ve said so. The curfew that has been set by NCDC, PTF is still active. From 12 midnight to 4am, there is a national curfew and that has to be respected”.

“There are no night vigils in any form. The instructions are there; all of the restrictions are still in place that have been set by PTF and also Lagos state commission and all of the rules that have been set. So, there are no vigils anywhere”.

Similarly, Sanwo-Olu said, “This is just one Christmas. We will have several Christmas so you can have your prayers at home. The curfews even start at 12, so people still need to obey those rules”.

Meanwhile, the surge in the new cases of Coronavirus has led to the Presidential Task Force to take a proactive measure towards avoiding a second wave of the virus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had attributed this recent spike to increased travels, religious activities, and minimal compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.