Saraki Commends Obaseki’s Move to PDP, Chides Oshiomhole

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has welcomed the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki into the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, even as he disclosed that the autocratic behaviour of the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole did not come to him as a surprise.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Saraki congratulated Obaseki for taking a good step in the right direction while also noting that the bigger commendation and appreciation goes to the leaders of the Edo State Chapter of the PDP at the various levels for the sense of sacrifice, patriotism and devotion to the progress of the party demonstrated by them in the process of welcoming Obaseki into its fold.



He said ,“I also thank Obaseki’s colleagues, the PDP Governors, for their role and for ensuring that while bringing him into the party, they carried along the local chapter and refrain from just unilaterally taking decisions without the input of the leaders of the party in Edo State. The process our Governors adopted in working with the local chapter to bring in the Governor is a better approach than the system in many of the other parties where the National Working Committee, NWC, would simply just give him a membership card.



“That is why my appeal will, at this point, go to all of us, the leaders and stakeholders, who gave assurances that agreement will be honoured, we need to ensure that the NWC of our party plays its own supervisory role by making sure that those agreements entered into by the Governor and the local chapter should be kept, particularly since I am very sure they are all lawful and in the interest of peace and development of the state. That is the only way to keep our integrity intact”.



Saraki while commenting on the recent court judgment upholding Oshiomhole’s Suspension from the ruling All Progressives Congress Party said;



“At this point, it will be odd if I fail to comment on the situation that led to the change of party by Governor Obaseki. While I have kept my cool and ignored all the verbal attacks directed at me by the suspended chairman of the APC, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, I have always known that a day like this would come when his masquerade will dance naked in the market.



“The truth is always constant and no matter how far falsehood travels, the truth will catch up with it one day. Oshiomhole can fool people for a long time but he cannot fool the people all the time. What is happening to him now is a moment of truth. This same man who was garrulously proclaiming the end of the political career of some other people is now about to meet his Waterloo.



“He has continued to use his mouth to divide his party and I believe there is a lesson for all politicians to learn from the fate of the suspended APC chairman. No autocrat can successfully pretend to be a Democrat. The true character of a man will come out one day”, he said.