Saraki Condemns Attack On Peaceful #ENDSARS Protesters In Benin [Graphic VIDEO]

Former President of the Senate of Nigeria, Bukola Saraki has condemned the attack by hoodlums on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in Benin City, Edo State on Friday.

“I strongly condemn the attack on peaceful protesters earlier today in Benin City, Edo State. These attacks on the #EndSARS protesters must stop. They are citizens exercising their fundamental democratic right to express legitimate concerns,” he said on social media.

“This is not the Nigeria of tomorrow that we want to build. This is not a Nigeria for young people. The freedom to assemble is a core constitutional right that we must all defend. It is my hope that the perpetrators of these awful acts be apprehended swiftly and brought to trial.”

The #EndSARS protest on Friday turned bloody in Edo State as protesters were attacked by some hoodlums, resulting in the death of at least one person.

See video:

The attackers struck as the protesters gathered at the King’s axis of Benin City, chasing the protesters with machetes and shooting into the air.

Many protesters have since been injured, insisting that, as was the case in Lagos, the armed men were sponsored to disrupt the peaceful demonstration.

The protesters however repelled the attackers, insisting that they will carry on their peaceful demonstrations until their demands are met.

There were reports that at least two people died following the attack, however, the authorities are yet to verify the casualty figures.

Meanwhile, Governor Godwin Obaseki has condemned the attack on the #EndSARS protesters by the unidentified hoodlums, noting that a thorough investigation will be carried out immediately to bring the culprits to justice.

Obaseki charged the Police Command to come out in full force to provide adequate security to the protesters, as they were exercising their rights as concerned citizens of Nigeria.