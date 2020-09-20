Saraki Congratulates Obaseki, Says Result Of Edo Guber Election Represents the Wish Of The People

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Sunday congratulated the Godwin Obaseki on his reelection as the governor of Edo state adding that the result of the governorship election represents the wish of the people.

Saraki in a congratulatory message on his website stated that Obaseki’s victory had several implications.

According him, it represents the will of the people to vote in free, fair and credible elections.

He said, “The result of the Edo guber election represents the true wish of the people who stood firmly behind their Governor against power mongers who were determined to foist their choice on the people.

“The people who had sleepless nights in order to protect their votes, who rejected the cash being thrown around to buy their votes and the intimidation to force them to compromise their belief deserve our praise. Therefore, my congratulations go to all the people of Edo State.

“Let me give kudos to the leaders and governors in our party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for working together to achieve this victory.

“The PDP leaders and members in Edo State who whole-heartedly accepted Obaseki since he joined the party and co-operated with him to bring about this victory deserve to be appreciated.

“The result of the just concluded election also represents the fact that our people actually desire to be governed by a truly democratic government headed by those they genuinely voted for.

“It represents the fact that our security and electoral officials can conduct free and fair elections if they have the right atmosphere.

“We are happy that throughout this election we did not see the military brutalizing the people or security officials supervising the snatching of ballot boxes and vandalization of votes. Thus, the military and other security agencies deserve commendation for this successful poll.

“We also saw how the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, maturely handled the complaints of the APC agent who sought to create confusion at the state collation centre when the Orihomwon LGA result was about to be declared.

“INEC and its officials deserve to be commended for their neutrality in this election.

“We can see that the result represents realistic figures from one local government area to the other. No case of outlandish figures being reeled out. That is also a sign of some level of credibility in the process.

“It is for the above reasons that I have to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping the military out of this election and for giving the instructions that led to the apparent neutrality of INEC officials and other security officials involved in the entire process.

“The Edo election result is a victory for our country, her people and democracy. We have shown that the glory of the country is more valuable to the citizens than the wish of a tiny power clique.

“Finally, I call on Obaseki to see his his re-election as an opportunity to deliver on his campaign promises and to continually work to actualize the wishes and aspirations of the Edo people.”