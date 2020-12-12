Saraki’s In-law, Dapo Ojora Allegedly Commits Suicide

By Seun Adeuyi

Dapo Ojora, an in-law to the former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has committed suicide, multiple media outlets are reporting.

According to available information, Ojora shot himself in the head on Friday evening.

Ojora is a socialite and one of the sons of board room guru, Otunba Adekunle Ojora.

His younger sister, Toyin, is married to the former Governor of Kwara State.

The polo buff, who had recently survived a power bike accident, has also been having a running battle with his wife, Patricia, a lawyer, multiple sources confirmed.

Their much celebrated marriage began having hiccups a few years ago and both decided to go their separate ways due to undisclosed reasons.