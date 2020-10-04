SARS Ban: Don’t Be Swayed By The Words Of The IGP, Osibanjo Has Toed That Path Of Rhetorics, Nothing Changed- Human Rights Activist

A lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Inibehe Effiong has said the recent ban of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS might not hold water while accusing the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo of giving a similar directives previously which was never carried out.

According to him the ban is a familiar rhetoric which Nigerians are now tired of, he urged the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu to immediately disband SARS and stop playing games with the lives of Nigerians.

In a tweet on Sunday Effiong recalled a tweet by the Vice-President who on August 14, 2018 directed the Inspector General of Police to, with immediate effect, overhaul the management and activities of SARS.

What is the worth of the words of the IGP? This is not the first time Police authorities will announce that SARS has no business engaging in stop and search or routine movements on the road. Osinbajo as Acting President made similar declarations, he stated.

Osibanjo had in a tweet said he gave the directives following persistent complaints and reports on the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) that border on allegations of human rights violations.

Effiong noted that since this order was given over two years now nothing had changes as these people continue to harassment unspecting Nigerians as they go about their daily activities.

He said, “Different laws have prohibited the police from acting as debt recovery agents. Has anything changed? Has the police stopped arresting people for land disputes and other civil transactions? Don’t be swayed by the empty words of the IGP. We have heard such false promises before.

“The IGP also announced that SARS Commanders, Commissioners and other superior officers under whose misconduct takes place will be held vicariously liable and punished. This ordinarily is a good policy, but we have heard such statement before. There’s no political will to reform.

“It is ludicrous that the IGP and the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State are rolling out phone numbers to members of the public to report misconduct by policemen. Only a fool does the same thing repeatedly and expect a different result. There has always been numbers to call.

“The Police Complaint Response Unit, was set-up to checkmate excesses and abuse by policemen. The Complaint Response Unit is overwhelmed and has failed to end police excesses. The IGP should stop playing games with the lives of Nigerians. Disband the monstrous SARS. Enough of cosmetic changes.