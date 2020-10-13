SARS: #BuhariHasBeenABadBoy Trends As Nigerians Criticize President Buhari’s Government

The hashtag #BuhariHasBeenABadBoy is currently trending on Twitter.
This is not unconnected with the ongoing campaign against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
See below:
@MazeDaMouth: “Man, imagine #BuhariHasBeenABadBoy trends and makes it to CNN.
Older Nigerians that love to eat respect for breakfast, lunch and dinner would choke. And I would love to see it.”
@mr_maccarroni: “We Nigerians thought Buhari and Oshinbajo actually have good things in mind for us not knowing their werey dey disguise in 2015… Thanks to Tinubu, Wike, Jonathan, Sowore and all those oloriburu that paint him white for us.#BuhariHasBeenABadBoy #SARSMUSTEND”
@Dlops22: “I really want a shirt that says #BuhariHasBeenABadBoy 😂😂😂 this is the only thing that has made me smile today.”
@ProjectSteve: “Bad boy, bad boy
Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do
When youths come for you
Bad boy, bad boy
Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do
When youths come for you #BuhariHasBeenABadBoy”
It would be recalled that the protests were triggered by several reports and videos of police brutality, with SARS taking center stage as being particularly harmful to citizens.