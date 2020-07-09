SARS: Lady Cries Out Over Her Brother Arrested Since 2012

As police brutality on harmless individuals continues across the globe a lady known as Kween Obianuju Iloanya on twitter has cried out to the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano to stop shielding a certain officer accused of been responsible for the disappearance of her brother.



According to Iloanya an operative of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, which she identified as James Nwafor arrested her brother in 2012 and up till now no one has seen or heard from him.

Today, I found out @CspJamesNwafor the man responsible for the disappearance (or possibly death) of my brother is on twitter. This beast kills for fun and claims he's untouchable. @anambrastate_ and @GovObiano must stop protecting this man so he can pay for his crimes! pic.twitter.com/0U3qc0hhBy — Obianuju (@Ada_mummyya) July 9, 2020



She also accused the governor of not allowing justice to take its cause by protecting the said officer from being arrested and brought for interrogation.

If you think I'm lying about him being protected by @GovObiano and @anambrastate_ , then read thishttps://t.co/vCKlZndjTO https://t.co/NG1aVbpYzR — Obianuju (@Ada_mummyya) July 9, 2020

However in a trend #Awkuzu SARS Nigerians have continued to narrate the inhuman treatment by these SARS operatives in Anambra State.

They alleged that the Awkuzu SARS division in the state is notorious for using acid on victims and various other inhuman treatment that oftentimes lead to the death of innocent citizens

Reacting to the Iloanya outcry, they have appealed to the Nigerian Police to ensure the accused officer is arrested and brought to book as well as ensure they call the members of the Awkuzu SARS to order.

Some of the reactions on twitter below;

Lawmakers from Anambra should ensure that Awkuzu SARS is investigated for extra judicial killings and abuse of human rights.



Awkuzu SARS is the worst of them all — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) July 9, 2020

It took my family hell to get me out from that inhumane building called Awkuzu SARS office… I was almost killed but thank God for the police spy that worked with my family, that's how it was discovered that I was swapped with a criminal. And today I'm here to tell my story. — shades of black (@JustUhuru) July 9, 2020

This will make you cry, this is how powerful Awkuzu Sars are to the point that their victims are calling on God to come and save them.@von_Bismack @segalink



Awkuzu Sars pic.twitter.com/e9TDdfJ3Mn — Okwudili Nuel (@OkwudiliNuel) July 9, 2020

I have received numerous calls about how SARS Office, Awkuzu Unit, is the Official Office of Lucifer.



CSP James Oshim Nwafor @CspJamesNwafor is said to have the highest number of kill: he killed about more than 1,000 youths in Anambra State. — Savn Daniel (@savndaniel) July 8, 2020

Anambra state government should arrest this guy and shut down that police station with the premises demolished and excavated. This guy is nothing but a ritualist in Police uniform. If government can do nothing, make una just enter for am. 😡😡😡I'm angry. https://t.co/iS3YUc28ue — UyoMayor⏺ (@uyomayor1) July 9, 2020