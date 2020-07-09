0 comments

#SARS: Lady Cries Out Over Her Brother Arrested Since 2012

by on July 9, 2020
 

As police brutality on harmless individuals continues across the globe a lady known as Kween Obianuju Iloanya on twitter has cried out to the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano to stop shielding a certain officer accused of been responsible for the disappearance of her brother.


According to Iloanya an operative of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS,  which she identified as James Nwafor arrested her brother in 2012 and up till now no one has seen or heard from him. 


She also accused the governor of not allowing justice to take its cause by protecting the said officer from being arrested and brought for interrogation. 

READ  OMOSU MASSACRE | Benue Plans Mass Burial For Victims

However in a trend #Awkuzu SARS Nigerians have continued to narrate the inhuman treatment by these SARS operatives in Anambra State.

They alleged that the Awkuzu SARS division in the state is notorious for using acid on victims and various other inhuman treatment that oftentimes lead to the death of innocent citizens

Reacting to the Iloanya outcry, they have appealed to the Nigerian Police to ensure the accused officer is arrested and brought to book as well as ensure they call the members of the Awkuzu SARS to order.

READ  FG Approves N10 Billion For 10 New Rice Mills

Some of the reactions on twitter below;

Breaking News


Grace Udofia


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 