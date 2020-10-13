0 comments

#PhProtest: #EndSARS Protesters Ignore Governor Wike’s Ban, Storm Streets Of Port Harcourt

by on October 13, 2020
 

EndSARS protesters in Rivers State ignored Governor Nyesom Wike’s directive as they marched to the streets of Port Harcourt to let their grievances known.

The youths who were all wearing black T-shirt and jeans, gathered at the Pleasure Park by 8:00 a.m.

They were all carrying their placards, chanted End SARS as they marched on.

The protesters condemned the killing of a musician known as Sleek as well as other youths in Port Harcourt.

Also Popular musical artiste, Duncan Mighty joined the Port Harcourt protests to demand justice for victims of police brutalities.

Gerald Onwuka


