SARS Under Fire After Chasing Alleged Yahoo Boy To Death In Osogbo 

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS has once again come under attack after they reportedly chased four guys alleged to be yahoo boys in Osogbo, Osun State, leading to the death of one and three others injured.

The dead boy was identified as Remi died on the spot while others were rushed to the hospital.

Some reactions below;

most of us have once being a victim .. the fear of the unknown ,

*not to be accidentally shot by men in black ..*

*Not to be frame for a crime u didn’t commit*

What is our offense ?



We are young but not poor 😢

That Is my only crime 😢 #Osogbo #EndSARS — Your Nemesis (@Olamiotan12) September 15, 2020

What's the connection of JTF with hunting suspected Yahoo boys?



I'm sure if these guys waited for these armed forces, the last thing would be to 'settle' them. Is this the right way to end impunity?#Police #EndSARS #Osogbo — Your Favorite Osogbo Boy (@I_Am_Mr_Proof) September 15, 2020

Did the Nigerian government legit appoint sars as a security body in Nigeria..? Or do they even hear the killings,brutality and intimidation Sars get involved in.. like wtf.. tbh I don't even know the function of SARS like what exactly is their work in Nigeria ? #EndSARS — Gingerbread man 🍞 👨 (@nelsonblaq01) September 15, 2020

Been trending #EndSARS for years and nothing has been done, shows how unimportant our lives are to the government — Ragna Solskaja (@YinkaDerek) September 15, 2020

Somebody dies because of impunity of police officers, we tweet #EndSARS but nothing gets done. Then it happens again, and again. When does enough really become enough? — James of all trade (@Herr__James) September 15, 2020

Osogbo LA hot please @MBuhari come and see your country,our government @instablog9ja @KemiOlunloyo please is this why we are having Sarz in the country to kill innocent boys cuz of what,why

They call us the future of tomorrow are we to rule in the grave.#EndSARS #EndSARS please pic.twitter.com/TYABHbgzNT — Desire Wavyboi (@DesireWavyboi) September 15, 2020

This happened few hours ago at Ofatedo very close to the Osun River on the Ona Baba Ona road! One person was reported dead on the spot while 3 guys are reported to be near death injured.



The accident resulted from a pursuit of SARS chasing innocent young boys #EndSars pic.twitter.com/m3RHIntuER — Ọládélé 🖤❤💙 (@TheOladeile) September 15, 2020

https://twitter.com/DozzyCash/status/1305955260326969344?s=19

They stopped my brother on Monday because he was carrying herbal drugs and they said he is a Yahoo boy after much struggle they left him after collecting 3k from him💔💔 #EndSARS https://t.co/EjeZjSfVd3 — that noisy angel (@IretideLahan) September 15, 2020

I just spoke with a friend, he told me d guys are so young, under 20yrs, and d car belongs to their father, apparently they are not yahoo Boys.

They were electrocuted!

So sad!

Please do what lagosians can't do to #EndSARS#Osogbo@segalink — Sanwils(Ondo Prince) (@sanwils07) September 15, 2020

Angry youths in Osogbo have taken to the streets to protest the death of the boy as they were seen damaging vehicles belonging to the Nigerian Police and occupying some streets in Osogbo.