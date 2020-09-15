0 comments

#SARS Under Fire After Chasing Alleged Yahoo Boy To Death In Osogbo 

by on September 15, 2020
 

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS has once again come under attack after they reportedly chased four guys alleged to be yahoo boys in Osogbo, Osun State, leading to the death of one and three others injured.

The dead boy was identified as Remi died on the spot while others were rushed to the hospital.

Some reactions below;

https://twitter.com/DozzyCash/status/1305955260326969344?s=19

READ  Akpabio Disowns Fake @SenAkpabio Twitter Account

Angry youths in Osogbo have taken to the streets to protest the death of the boy as they were seen damaging vehicles belonging to the Nigerian Police and occupying some streets in Osogbo.

Breaking News


Grace Udofia


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 