SARSMUSTEND: Buhari Sent Soldiers To Beat Us, After Dissolving SARS- Aisha Yesufu

Co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, movement and frontline voice in the EndSars campaign has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of sending soldiers to beat up protesters in Abuja.

According to her, during today’s protest soldiers were sent to the venue to beat up peaceful protesters whom have been on the streets demanding a total end to the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

In a tweet Yesufu stressed the President, Muhammadu Buhari is the only one that send the military.

“A soldier kicked me and one of the protesters rushed at him. Mine was to hold the protester. He was so furious and kept screaming you hit a woman. I didn’t have time to focus on me, my focus was on him and the other protesters I had to keep safe.

Buhari wanted blood.

“Every State had protest and were not harassed except Abuja. It tells you who the problem.

Buhari is the problem Nigeria has”, she said.

Her tweet below;

Today's protest in Abuja they sent in soldiers who beat up protesters. In case you don't get what I said, they sent MILITARY!

Let me tell you again, Buhari is the one that can send military #ENDSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria#SARSMUSTEND — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 13, 2020