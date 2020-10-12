SARSMUSTEND: Man Recounts How His Driver Was Killed By Stray Bullet In Lekki

An eyewitness who was on his way to Ibeju in Lagos State has recounted how his driver was hit and killed by a stray bullet shot by members pf the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, as they tried to navigate their way through the crowd of protesters in Lekki.

During an interview at the scene, the man narrated that how the heated traffic could not allow them to move for a while and his driver then came down to ease himself.

He said, “The victim is my driver, he came down to ease himself and all of a sudden we now heard this gun shot the bullet pick him up and he fell down, that was all.

“He was not even part of the protesters, he was just in the car “

Another eyewitnesses said, “Everybody saw what happened, it was SARS shooting guns at the protesters, despite protest being the rights of citizens all over the world.

“Protest is a normal thing in all other countries of the world, it is only in the country protesters are treated like criminals, crying an IPhone is now a crime, what is wrong with my country”, he screamed.

The third eyewitness said, “I saw SARS shooting at people randomly as they kept dodging the bullet, it now hit that man driving that car, as well as another girl whom the bullet got at her for hand and was rushed to the hospital, I can’t tell if she is dead or alive”.