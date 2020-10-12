SARSMUSTEND: No Going Back on This, Get Ready To Shoot More People- Mr Macaroni

Popular online Comedian Mr Macaroni has vowed that the SARSMUSTEND protest will wear and intense look on Tuesday following the continously shooting get of innocent protesters.

Macaroni has been a major frontline force since the protest started over a week across some states of the Federation was reacting to a tweet by the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu appealing to protesters to take a break from protesting the following day.

Sanwo-Olu had said, “I want to appeal to the protesters to take a break from protesting tomorrow. Tempers are at a highest on all sides at this time and while we work to prevent escalation, the safety of our residents is paramount.

“I speak not just as a governor, but as a father, brother and son”.

But Macaroni in a tweet on Monday evening said peaceful protesters were shot dead today another individual he referred to as OjahBee is currently being tortured by the police.

Therefore, “They will have more people to shoot tomorrow Mr Governor because we are coming like never before!!! Tomorrow!! 8:00am!! Alausa!! Lagos Government House!!! #SARSMUSTEND,”, he said