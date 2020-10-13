SARSMUSTENDNOW: Akwa Ibom Governor Doles out ₦4m To Support #EndSARS March As Protest Hits Uyo

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has given the sum of four miillion naira to protesters for refreshments as the EndSars protest hits Uyo for the first time 10 days after Nigerians across the country began the cause.

The protesters gathered at Oron road at 9.30am from where they made peaceful procession to the Government House.

At the government house, the governor addressed them amidst thunderous chants and heavy blaring of car horns using no public address system making it almost impossible for him to be heard until he announced his financial support to them to help them keep through the protest.