Saudi Arabia bans child marriage

The ministry of justice in Saudi Arabia has prohibited marriage of persons under 18 years — while setting 18 years as the minimum age for marriage. According to Saudi Gazette, Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, minister of justice and chairman of the supreme judicial council (SJC), on Tuesday, issued a directive to all courts and marriage officials instructing them that no marriage should be carried out involving those under the age of 18. Contained in the circular issued by the minister is that marriage requests should henceforth be directed to specialised courts where the necessary arrangements would be done. “All such requests are to be referred to the specialised court to complete the formalities in line with the Child Protection Law and while implementing the established regulations,” the newspaper quoted Al-Samaani’s directive as saying.